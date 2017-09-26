Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Family ‘Shocked’ Over ‘Fixer Upper’ Ending: They Had ‘No Idea’ There Was Trouble

One of HGTV’s highest rated shows is going away! Chip, 42, and Joanna Gaines, 39, the construction and decorating husband and wife team behind Fixer Upper have decided they need some “us” time and will be calling it quits after massively successful five seasons. Fans of the couple who work their magic on homes in Waco, Texas are completely devastated, and even their own friends and family members can’t believe their TV journey is ending. “Family and close friends had no idea Chip and Joanna had any ‘weak’ spots in their marriage that they need to ‘shore up’ or ‘strengthen’ as they stated in the announcement of the ending of Fixer Upper. Friends and family are shocked and in disbelief that Chip and Joanna are quitting their show,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The show is a huge hit which makes it a bigger surprise to those close to Chip and Joanna that they are walking away when they are on top. It is so hard for friends to understand that they can’t help but wonder what might really be going on to cause them to walk away from the show’s success,” our insider adds. Click here for pics of Chip and Jo.

The program averages five million viewers and spawned a spinoff, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, as well as a magazine and a popular home decoration collection. That’s all in addition to the nearly 80 homes we’ve watched the couple renovate over the years. The incredibly busy couple are also parents four kids, Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7, who they preferred to raise away from the spotlight. Joanna noted that Drake’s almost a teen now and they really want to “hunker down with our kiddos,” in a video announcement detailing why they’re calling it quits with their show, saying they are “sad this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.”

“This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause. Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger,” the couple wrote on their Magnolia Market website on Sept. 26. “This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.” Oh man, we sure are going to miss watching these two make over run down houses into such gorgeous homes.

