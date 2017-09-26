Blac Chyna, Kim Kardashian & More Rocking Sexy Silver Hair — Love Or Loathe? Vote

Blac Chyna is the latest star to wear silver hair, just weeks after Kim Kardashian debuted her dramatic look during New York Fashion Week. See more celebs with silver hair below, and vote on your fave.

Blac Chyna was giving us Marie Antoinette vibes as she left The Diamond District club in Hollywood, Calif. on Sept. 25. She’s the latest in a slew of celebs to rock silver hair. Chyna opted for a long, super curly wig. She wore a gray and white plaid shirt, and her makeup actually looked really pretty. Her skin was glowing and her eyes were defined with liner and long lashes. Her lips were glossy and pink. Her silver hair totally reminded us of the look Kim Kardashian showed off in early September for New York Fashion Week. Instead of curls, Kim wore her long hair sleek and straight.

Of course, it’s not just Chyna and Kim who have experimented with silver hair. Kylie Jenner has worn just about every hair color, and she’s also experimented with gray or silver hair. Lady Gaga rocked silver hair to match her glittering silver dress at the Grammy Awards back in 2015. Cara Delevingne rocked a super short, silver pixie in July, while she was promoting her movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Rita Ora and Kelly Osbourne have rocked this trend as well. See all the photos of these stars in the gallery attached above!

