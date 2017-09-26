Will Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Get Married Before Having Their Baby?

Now that Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s baby, are they going to tie the knot before their little one arrives? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if the two are heading down the aisle soon.

Finally it’s Khloe Kardashian‘s turn to become a mom! The 33-year-old has longed for a baby for years and now she’s reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend of one year Tristan Thompson, 26. Her older sister Kim Kardashian, 36, waited until after daughter North West, four, was born to tie the knot with Kanye West, 40, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, never married the father of her three kids, Scott Disick, 34. So will Koko go the same route and have her baby before a wedding? “Tristan definitely wants to marry Khloe. He’s leaving it all up to Khloe about when and where. He would do it right now but it sounds like Khloe is leaning towards waiting until after the baby,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

While this will be Khloe’s second marriage, she’s probably still want a big wedding since it will be Tristan’s first time down the aisle. She married Lamar Odom, 37, after dating for only a month and we all know how that relationship later went down in flames. Khloe and Tristan have proven the test of time and she’s repeatedly said she’s never been happier with a man. She’ll probably want to get back the banging body she has now after giving birth so she can slip into the most glam wedding gown possible. See pics of Khloe and Tristan’s romance, here.

Back in April Khloe herself revealed in an interview with ES magazine that she and Tristan were already discussing starting a family together. “We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” she said of her sweetie, who has a nine-month old son by his ex Jordan Craig, 26. “I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.” She finally got her wish as she’s reportedly already three months along. Tristan also already has his answer on whether or not she would marry him as Khloe revealed “Yes, I would [accept if he proposed]. I’ve never been in this type of love.” AWWW!

