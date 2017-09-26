Lance Bass Teases Epic 90’s House Cameos & Reveals The Style Is ‘Worse Than NSYNC’s

Lance Bass is bringing back the 90s! He and Christina Milian host the new MTV show, ’90s House’ where millennials try to survive in the epic era! Lance told HL what NSYNC thought of the show and more!

90s nostalgia is at an all time high right now! Lance Bass and Christina Milian — two of the 90s’ most epic musical figures — team up to host MTV’s newest show 90s House! The competition show places 12 wild, millennial housemates in a 90s-inspired house, where they will eat, sleep, breathe, talk and act 90s! The competition will force the young adults to officially leave their modern technology-living selves at home in order to live in a 90s world. Each contestant will face elimination by each week by competing in various 90s themed challenges.

HL exclusively chatted with Lance, who traveled back in time [and too us with him] to chat all things 90s. [Actually he was with his fiends at Natural Balance]. He revealed the 90s icons who will make epic cameos this season, as well as his boy band, NSYNC’s thoughts on his new gig. And, Lance wasn’t afraid to admit that he and his boy band members had the “worst” style ever back when they were teen heartthrobs! The winner of the show will win $90K, a Mazda Miata and tickets for two on board the Ship-Hop I Love the 90’s Cruise. Check out our full interview with Lance, below; and, don’t forget to catch 90’s House when it premieres Tuesday at 11 PM ET on MTV!

How did 90’s House come about?

It was based off of an MTV Show in 2001, called The 70’s House. So , they decided to change that 90’s nostalgia is back — a revamped version of that show and it really is the dream show. I mean, well pretend we’re back in the 90s, and this time, I get to be overcoming straight Lance in the 90’s. The kids really got into it; they’re all millennials. We strip them of all their electronics and it was an interesting experiment to watch, because now they all have to communicate. And, these relationships they form, good and bad, are just really incredible. The show changed me and how I use my phone. Now, when I get home, I put my phone in my room and don’t check it often.

Both you and Christina dress up as if you were in the 90s, along with the cast; How did that make you feel, since you were such a style icon with NSYNC in the 90s?

We had the worst style ever and I continue with that on this show. I look horrible in everything they put me, because we cover the Vanilla Ice, MC Hammer era, all the way to the boy bands. I’m wearing things that I would never be caught in in the 90s. It’s fun and I love dressing up and pretending we are back in this decade. We had so many great cameos too; we have Kids play and Salt n Peppa, the cast of Saved By The Bell, and all of these Nickelodeon stars, Bill Bellamy and we just had all of these people come into the house. It was like waking down memory lane.

Have the guys from NSYNC joked about the show or talked about it since it was in part based off their style?

Oh of course. I’m sharing all of our looks from the 90s, our best looks [laughs]. They’re really really embarrassing. Even then they were awful. I don’t know why any of us would want to wear those clothes in the 90s?

What separates this show from the other competition shows out there?

I love the competition part. Big Brother is my favorite summer show ever. I love that, through this competition you have to learn how to stay in the house using your physical game and social game. Me and my friends create a fantasy league for these shows. And, I don’t even know who on 90’s house; we filmed two alternate endings, so I don’t even know how it ends.

When we caught up with Lance he was in the midst of his partnership with Natural Balance dog food, since he has three adorable rescue dogs, Lily, Chip and Dale. He keeps his pups healthy and in shape with the help of the brand’s all-natural food and protein-rich products.

Why Natural Balance for your dogs? — I’m very picky about what i put in my dog’s food. I learned a while ago, that the dog food industry just has some bad stuff in it out there that is not healthy for our dogs. In researching, I found out about Natural Balance years ago and they’re incredible. So, when they for my dogs to do a campaign I was like, ‘This is a no-brainer.’ Right now, I’m using the high protein, which is new, and that’s perfect for my little ones, because they have a lot of energy. I’ve never had dogs this active before. When I changed their food to Natural Balance, my dogs were not healthy at all; they had cancer and diseases and they were really overweight. When I started feeding them Natural Balance, with real ingredients, some of the diseases went away, my overweight dog lost 30 lbs; and that was all in just a few months.

It’s currently National Dog Week/National Yoga Month; How are you or have you celebrate with your dogs? — We’re always active with our dogs and we love to hike around our home. We actually did our yoga event a few weeks ago, which was my first time. Chip was a natural; I didn’t think the dogs would actually do it. It was the calmest he’s ever been.

Do you think you’ll expand your puppy family? — No we keep a fourth open to foster, but now we are potty training, so we need to accomplish that first before we add a fourth to find their forever home.

90’s House premieres Tuesday at 11 PM ET on MTV. HollywoodLifers, are you tuning into 90s House?