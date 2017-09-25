‘Young Sheldon’: 5 Things You Need To Know About ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff

Get ready to see a whole new side to Sheldon Cooper! The highly-anticipated ‘Big Bang Theory’ prequel, ‘Young Sheldon,’ premieres Sept. 25. From the adorable actor playing Sheldon to how Jim Parsons is involved, here’s what you need to know!

1. You’ve definitely seen Iain Armitage before. Before snagging the role of a lifetime as the young Sheldon Cooper, Iain, 9, played Ziggy Chapman on the hit HBO series Big Little Lies. He wowed us with his performance as the son of Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley), a young boy falsely accused of bullying a fellow student. Iain also had a role alongside Brie Larson, 27, and Woody Harrelson, 56, in the 2017 film adaptation of The Glass Castle.

2. Jim Parsons is a major part of the prequel. He will be the narrator for Young Sheldon. Jim told Entertainment Tonight that watching Iain as Sheldon has been “inspirational” to watch. “There’s just a way in which he’s tackling all this that is so such fun and such joy of the process. [He’s] a reminder to, I think, anybody who’s been doing it for a while to see how much fun it is.” Jim is getting ready to kick off the 11th season of The Big Bang Theory, which will air after Young Sheldon on CBS.

3. The spinoff series will focus on 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper. Young Sheldon will take place in East Texas in 1989 as Sheldon heads to high school as a 9-year-old child genius. The show will dive deeper into the Cooper family, which includes Sheldon’s father, mother, twin sister, and beloved Meemaw.

4. Jim came up with the idea for the prequel. He emailed The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre, 64, about the idea, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The rest is history! With The Big Bang Theory being one of the most-watched shows on TV, Young Sheldon got picked up to series almost immediately!

5. There might not be a crossover episode. Will Jim and Iain appear on each other’s show at some point? Probably not. “I don’t know that we would do a flashback crossover episode,” Big Bang showrunner Steve Holland told Entertainment Weekly. “It certainly seems like there’s fun opportunities down the line for us to make nods to one another, at least. Even if you just see something from Sheldon’s childhood that then Adult Sheldon makes a reference to, it’s nice to tie those two worlds together a bit.”

Young Sheldon premieres Monday, Sept. 25, at 8:30/7:30c on CBS. After that, Young Sheldon will return with its second episode Thursday, Nov. 2, at its regular time of 8:30/7:30c after The Big Bang Theory.

