‘The Voice’: 5 Key Things To Remember Before Season 13 Premieres

‘The Voice’ is back! Season 13 premieres Sept. 25, and there are some major changes coming to the show. From the judges to the advisors, here’s a rundown of the essential things you must know before watching!

1. This is the first season Jennifer Hudson is judging on the US version. The Oscar winner, 36, is replacing Alicia Keys, 36, as a judge in season 13. Jennifer was previously a judge on The Voice UK in season 6. She was the winning coach that season, and the first female coach to win the show. Jennifer is bringing something very unique to The Voice. She knows what it’s like to be on a reality singing competition. She was on American Idol!

2. Gwen Stefani is not a part of season 13, but she’s not gone for good! Miley Cyrus, 24, is replacing Gwen, 47, as a judge. Gwen has taken a break from the show before during seasons 10 and 11. She won’t be serving as an advisor to boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, either! “Gwen is coming back. We love Gwen. Hopefully Gwen can replace…,” Alicia told Entertainment Tonight, pointing to Blake.

3. The advisors this season are KEY! Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 56, will be her advisor this season. DNCE singer Joe Jonas, 28, will team up with Adam Levine, 38, Rascal Flatts will be helping out Blake, and Kelly Rowland, 36, will be Jennifer’s advisor.

4. One of the blind auditions already has everyone buzzing. NBC released Chris Weaver’s blind audition ahead of the Sept. 25 premiere. The 29-year-old from Long Island, New York, performs a stunning rendition of Otis Redding’s “Try A Little Tenderness.” His powerful performances led all four judges to turn around for him. Chris is a worship leader at his church, Zoe Ministries, and he’s also a drag queen. He performs as Nedra Bell!

5. Kelly Clarkson’s coming to the show! The very first American Idol winner, 35, will be joining The Voice as a judge in season 14!

