Tiny Gushes Over T.I. On Massive Billboard For His B-Day: ‘From The One Who Loves You Most’

Step aside, ladies! Tiny professed her love for T.I. while celebrating his 37th birthday on Sept. 25, treating him to a massive billboard with a heartwarming message signed ‘Mrs. H.’ Is she trying to outdo Bernice Burgos?!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, sure knows how to make T.I., 37, feel special on his birthday! The Xscape singer pulled out the stops to celebrate the special occasion, spoiling her longtime love with a massive billboard near Camp Creek Pkwy in Atlanta. She even went the extra mile with her super sweet message to her hubby. “King of the south. Happy Birthday TIP! From the one who loves and adores you the most,” it read. Despite their affection towards each other, Tiny recently claimed they’re not calling off their divorce quiet yet, revealing that they’re still trying to figure it out “one day at a time.” The reality star also admitted that she planned to honor him in a big way on his b-day, so we’ll see where it goes from here! See pics of T.I. and Tiny over the years, right here.

It was only a few days ago that Bernice Burgos, 37, seemingly chimed in on their reconciliation. The model took to Snapchat on Sept. 23, and shared a cryptic message that fans believed was directed towards TIP and Tiny. “When something is broken it can never be fixed,” she wrote. “God says we must always forgive, but can we ever forget? Hurt people, hurt people.” Bernice didn’t confirm who she was talking about, but of course her remarks sent the rumor mill into overdrive since many thought the timing was a bit too coincidental! The bombshell later treated her followers to a video of herself twerking up a storm, so she didn’t seem too worried by her troubles.

Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. in Dec. 2016, but it might not be over yet. The pair tied the knot in 2010 and they have three precious children together, so they obviously still have a very strong connection. The Xscape singer last opened up about the status of their relationship during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. When asked about TIP, Tiny revealed, “I’m still married.” It’s obvious she and T.I. care about each other deeply, since he also celebrated her birthday to the fullest by traveling with her to St. Lucia in July. The rapper even shared an adorable message on social media, gushing over his longtime love. “What we have is stronger than the bullsh*t & for that I’m thankful,” he wrote. “Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs. H.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love T.I. and Tiny together? Tell us, below!