‘The Voice’ Recap: A Cancer Survivor, Viral YouTube Star & More Kick Off Epic Blind Auditions

It’s back! Catch up on everything that went down in the ‘The Voice’ season 13 premiere, featuring Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, right here!

Chris Weaver was the first singer to kick off season 13 of The Voice, and it was quite a start. The worship leader/drag queen’s (yes, you read that right!) rendition of “Try A Little Tenderness” caught the attention of all four coaches, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, who fought hard to land Chris on their teams. In the end, Jennifer proved she’ll be a force to be reckoned with as a new coach, as Chris chose her as his mentor. Interestingly, Chris had actually sung for Jennifer before, so it was a match made in heaven!

Next up was Mitchell Lee, who told the emotional story of the passing of his mom before launching into a performance of “Hold My Hand.” Jennifer, Adam and Blake were all impressed and turned around, and Mitchell decided to go with Blake as his coach. Considering Mitchell is an aspiring country singer who lives in Nashville, this one wasn’t all that surprising! The next contestant was Janice Freeman, who opened up about being a widow and cancer survivor. Her powerful performance of “Radioactive” got Jennifer and Miley to push their buttons. This time, it was Miley who came out on top, landing her first team member.

Xaris took the stage next with a performance of “Don’t Think Twice is Alright,” and although it was super impressive, none of the coaches turned around for the 17-year-old. However, they did urge Xaris to come back next time and try out again! Shi’Ann Jones had better luck with her rendition of “Drown In My Tears,” which left Blake and Jennifer battling it out. Despite being a five-time winner on the show, Blake lost out to the newbie, Jennifer, who scored her second team member.

YouTube star Dave Crosby performed “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” next, and got Miley, Adam and Blake to turn around. As if he wasn’t already lovable enough to the coaches, he had them falling for him even more when he brought his four-year-old daughter onstage to sing with him. After major deliberation, Dave went with Adam as his coach.

Next, a contestant named Odiseas, who auditioned all the way back on season 3, came back for a second chance. Unfortunately, his performance of “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” still didn’t do it for the coaches, and he once again failed to get a chair to turn. Former NFL player Esera Tuaolo was up next, and shared all about the emotional experience he had when he came out as gay to his family. Jennifer and Blake pushed their buttons for his “Rise Up” performance, and he, somewhat surprisingly, went with the country singer as his coach.

Brandon Showell sang an impressive rendition of “There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back” next, and his poppy performance got Jennifer, Miley and Adam to turn around. He and Adam are basically a match made in heaven, so it was no surprise that he chose the Maroon 5 singer as his coach!

The next artist was Lucas Holliday, who shockingly only got one coach, Jennifer, to turn around for his unexpected performance of “This Woman’s Work.” That means he automatically went to her team, and they celebrated by performing an INCREDIBLE duet together. This is gonna be a tough team to beat! The final performance of the night was from Brooke Simpson, who got all four coaches to push their buttons when she sang “Stone Cold.” Miley was the lucky winner this time, nabbing an epic four chair turn!

Jennifer: Chris Weaver, Shi’Ann Jones, Lucas Holliday

Blake: Mitchell Lee, Esera Tuaolo

Miley: Janice Freeman, Brooke Simpson

Adam: Dave Crosby, Brandon Showell

