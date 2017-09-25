Stevie J Gets Covered In Body Paint For Sexy Shoot With Destiny Rydas — Replacing Joseline?

Stevie J couldn’t keep his eyes off Destiny Rydas during their wild photo shoot on Sept. 24, especially since she was only wearing body paint! Is he trying to replace Joseline Hernandez with his rumored new bae?!

Stevie J, 45, has no shame in his game! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was living it up to the fullest while posing alongside sizzling “dancehall” artist Destiny Rydas. The dynamic duo teamed up for a wild photo shoot on Sept. 24, and he showed off his six-pack abs. Stevie couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as she flaunted her booty shaking skills in another video, especially since she wore nothing other than red and black body paint. “That’s what we doing. You know what I’m saying? Team is in full effect baby,” he said in the clip captioned, “sexy art.” Stevie and Destiny have reportedly begun dating and are pursuing a business and romantic relationship, according to MTO. See pics of Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez, here.

Stevie was last romantically linked to his salsa artist Estelita Quintero, 36, during season six of the hit VH1 series, but she always claimed to keep it strictly business. Prior to that, fans thought Stevie was going to take his relationship with Joseline Hernandez, 30, to the next level. The two welcomed a precious baby girl in Dec. 2016, and the Puerto Rican Princess talked about walking down the aisle during the show. However, it looks like that chapter may officially be closed, since she now lives in Miami and is focusing on reaching new heights in her career. Fans are dying to know what’s going on between Stevie and Destiny, especially after seeing their flirty display. She last took to social media on Sept. 24, sharing a photo of them riding around before she stripped down naked and flaunted her curves.

“With @hitmansteviej_1 we was on the way 2 set #vh1 #leaveittostevie stay tuned 4 what’s next 💯⭐🔥,” Destiny captioned the pic. She’s already garnered a huge social media following with her exotic look and tattoo-covered body. Stevie is clearly having a blast while spending time with Destiny, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she was the hottest new star on season seven of L&HH. Meanwhile, he’s still working on keeping a cordial relationship with his former flame, Joseline, who shockingly quit during the finale. After leaving the VH1 franchise, the Puerto Rican Princess is focusing on expanding her brand, producing, acting and working on new music!

