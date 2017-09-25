Solange Stands In Unison With Protesting Sports Stars & Takes A Knee At L.A. Concert

Athletes aren’t the only celebrities who protested Donald Trump by ‘taking a knee’ this weekend — singers like Solange and Pharrell used their platform to send a message, too.

Solange Knowles performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 24, and while fans were entranced by her entire set, it was what she did at the end that really got everyone talking. After performing her final song of the night, the soulful singer got down on one knee, concert attendees revealed on Twitter. The kneel was her way of joining the ‘Take a Knee’ movement, started by Colin Kaepernick, and continued by various NFL stars in protest of Donald Trump earlier in the day. Colin began the movement of kneeling during the National Anthem last football season to protest how minorities, particularly African Americans, are currently being treated in the U.S.

While several other players followed in his footsteps last year, #TakeAKnee really gained traction during Sunday’s games after the president ‘disinvited’ Stephen Curry to the White House, after the basketball star said he didn’t want to attend. Trump has publicly slammed those who decided to kneel, accusing them of ‘disrespecting the flag’ and our country. Throughout the day, football stars from all different teams took a knee, while others, including Tom Brady, stood with their arms linked in a show of support for their teammates.

Meanwhile, Pharrell was performing at A Concert for Charlottesville, when he made his own protest, getting down on both knees and giving an emotional speech to the crowd. “If I want to get down on my knees right now for the people of my city, for the people of my state,” he said, “that’s what this flag is for.”

