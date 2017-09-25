TV’s Most Sexual Teen Couples: Varchie, Chair & More

We know that Veronica and Archie are turning up the heat on this season of ‘Riverdale,’ but they’re not the first — and definitely won’t be the last.

Some teen soaps go really sexual. Gossip Girl was one of those — it didn’t hold back. We saw a lot, especially when it came to Chuck and Blair’s relationship, but it didn’t come off campy or over the top. Instead, it showed that some teens are more sexual than others. Some shows, on the other hand, steered clear of the situation.

When it came to shows like Dawson’s Creek, the discussion of sex was there, analyzed up and down, and really, talked to death. Again, that’s how it’s handled sometimes. But then a character would come along that oozed it — like Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams). We saw hints of that through the seasons, but it wasn’t until she had a casual relationship with bad boy Charlie (Chad Michael Murray), that we saw a purely sexual relationship. One episode was specifically about the fact that they never left the bedroom and never spoke about anything but sex.

Speaking of CMM, he’s actually on our list twice. In One Tree Hill, Lucas Scott was much more than just a sex symbol, but in his relationship with Brooke (Sophia Bush), that was the basis. Sure, it grew into so much more, but let’s be honest — that’s how their relationship started and when it really thrived.

Now on TV, we see Riverdale going that route. The relationships are deep, sure, and they’re all a little preoccupied with solving murders, but we’ve seen Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes)’s relationship getting stronger and much more sexual. It’s how they connect, and it is The CW, so it’s nothing new. But they definitely top the list.

