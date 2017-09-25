Selena Gomez looked absolutely stunning in NYC, expertly avoiding any could-be wardrobe malfunctions by holding her blouse close to her chest. Copy the star’s fall style with tips below!

It’s officially fall, even though it’s, like, 85 degrees in New York City right now! As the temps cool down, you can copy Selena Gomez‘s outfit to look trendy and chic all season. We love her jeans, which fit her like a glove and aren’t too tight. For a similar option, try the Peyton Slim Stretch Crop Boyfriend Jeans by Liverpool Jeans. She decided to go braless with a deeply cut, long sleeve blouse. It had almost a vintage flair. She carried her Selena Grace handbag, which she designed with Coach. For a fun pop of color, she wore red strappy sandals. We LOVE shopping the shoe department at Marshalls — it’s like a treasure hunt with an amazing deal at the end of the rainbow!

Fashion Stylist Zerina Akers, who works with stars like Beyonce, is offering expert tips on dressing for a new season:

“1. Fall is all about transitional clothing. My favorite pieces are kimonos and light jackets because they add a nice layering affect, and can be worn with long or short-sleeve shirts underneath depending on the weather.

2. One statement piece I’m loving is a patent leather skirt. It adds serious fall vibes no matter the top, and you can mix and match with different textures for lots of different looks.

3. On warmer Fall days, I love rocking boots with shorts for a funky look.

4. A couple fashion dilemmas that always arise in fall are pilling sweaters and deodorant white marks on the season’s darker hues. If you’re in a pinch, use a razor to get rid of sweater fuzz and swap out your deodorant for Dove Invisible Dry Spray that won’t leave marks on your clothes.

5. With the new season comes new fun colors to play with. Some of my fav colors in fall are burgundy, marigold, hunter green and fuschia. Bonus points if you find a bold pattern that rocks all of these at the same time!”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena Gomez’s outfit in NYC?