Prince Harry Visits Meghan Markle On Set Before They Make Public Debut As A Couple

It looks like we missed, bring your boyfriend to work day! Prince Harry reportedly paid a visit to Meghan Markle on the set of ‘Suits’ this week! She showed him around set and everyone was smitten with him!

Did you really think Prince Harry, 32, wasn’t going to make a pit stop to see Meghan Markle, 36, at work, while he was in Toronto? The royal visited his actress girlfriend on the set of USA’s Suits, earlier this week, while he was in town for the Invictus Games, Hello! magazine reports. “He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady,” a source told the mag. “He’s incredibly supportive of her work.”

And, she wasn’t the only one who was thrilled to have Harry on set. “Meghan showed him around set,” the insider added. “Everyone was so excited.” Harry’s reported visit came just before the pair — who’s been dating for over a year — made their public debut as a couple on Sept. 23; And, then it was Meghan’s turn to support her man at work.

Despite sitting a few rows away from Prince Harry, Meghan supported her boyfriend at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games [also in Toronto] on Saturday. The annual event is held for wounded servicemen and women after serving as officers in Afghanistan in 2008. Meghan — who sat with her friend Markus Anderson, aka the person responsible for introducing the couple — stunned in the audience. She looked beautiful in a burgundy ensemble with a matching leather jacket, draped over her shoulders. Meghan put on a large smile while at the event, as she applauded Harry when he made an emotional speech.

Harry will be in Toronto until the completion of the games on Saturday, Sept. 30. Nonetheless, it’s quite obvious that he will be returning to Toronto since it’s where his girlfriend works.

The pair’s relationship went public in Oct. 2016, and they’ve been going strong ever since. While Meghan has yet to meet the Queen, a palace insider told HL that the rest of the family are big fans of her. “Meghan has met [dad] Prince Charles and [stepmother] Camilla, [uncles] Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, and of course, [brother ] Prince William and [sister-in-law] Kate Middleton. So far, every one of Prince Harry’s relatives love her, which isn’t surprising as Meghan is extremely well mannered, charming, and engaging,” the source continued. Aw!

Meghan and Harry are quite serious; In fact, they’re so serious, that reports of a royal engagement have been swirling. Other reports have even claimed that the couple are in the midst of planning a lavish, multi-million dollar wedding. However, Meghan and Harry have yet to address or confirm the engagement reports. But, we’re keeping our fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Prince Harry will pop the question this year?