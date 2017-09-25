‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff Is Happening: Find Out Which Fan Fave Characters Are Joining

‘Pretty Little Liars’ fans, you’re in for a real treat. A spinoff is currently in the works, and two of your favorite characters will be heading to Beacon Heights for a new round of mystery and drama. Get the details!

Freeform has ordered a new drama pilot called Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, the network revealed in a press release on Sept. 25. Pretty Little Liars stars Sasha Pieterse, 21, and Janel Parrish, 28, will reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal in the new drama pilot. No, your eyes are not deceiving you. This is real, PLL fans! To top it all off, Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer of the new series with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. So you know this show is going to be so good. With Alison being a part of the show, does this mean Emily (Shay Mitchell) will be coming along for the ride as well?

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is based on the popular book series written by Sara Shepard, who also wrote the Pretty Little Liars book series. This show will now take place in Rosewood, though. This is how Freeform describes the show: “Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.”

News of this PLL spinoff comes less than 6 months after the hit series ended after a 7-season run. Ever since the show bid adieu in June 2017, fans have been begging for more. Well, fans asked and Freeform answered! Sasha is currently a contestant on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. Janel has a number of movies in the works, including Until We Meet Again, Tiger, The Purple Rose, Hell Is Where The Home Is, and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Raise your hand if you can’t wait to see Alison and Mona again!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch this Pretty Little Liars spinoff? Let us know!