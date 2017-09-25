Marc Anthony Slams President Trump: ‘Shut The F**k Up About NFL’ & Help The People Of Puerto Rico

Umm, priorities much? While Puerto Ricans have been dealing with catastrophic damage caused to the U.S. territory by Hurricane Maria, President Donald Trump, 71, never once had them in his Twitter thoughts. Instead, he spent much of the weekend tweeting about how NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem are unpatriotic and demanding they be fired. Now singer Marc Anthony, 49, is taking the tycoon to task about how he’s focused on such a non-subject when there are actual REAL crises that involve devastating human suffering.

“Mr. President shut the f**k up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in # PuertoRico. We are American citizens too,” Marc tweeted on Sept. 25 after the president spent the weekend getting in Twitter dust-ups over the NFL take a knee protests, as well as disinviting the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to the White House in a mean tweet just because star Steph Curry, 28, said he didn’t plan on going. Seriously, this is how petty the president is, getting into it with pro athletes when two of our states and a territory have been hit by three deadly hurricanes in less than a month. Even Steph called Trump out for his sports hissy fits, saying that it was “beneath a leader of a country to go that route. It’s not what leaders do.” PREACH! See pics of NFL players taking a knee in protest.

Marc is of Puerto Rican descent and since our president wasn’t doing anything to show the people of the territory any concern, he made a passionate plea to them on his Twitter on Sept. 24, the same day Trump was blathering about how the NFL needed to make a policy to force players to stand for the National Anthem. “I know that in moments like this it’s easy to get desperate and feel like you’re alone, but you’re not. We’re on our way and we’re going to come out of this stronger than ever, trust me. I think about you 24 hours a day. We are working 24 hours a day. We’re on our way. I love you guys, stay strong,” he said in a video message. Too bad a singer needed to tell citizens that help was on the way instead of them hearing it from of our own Commander-in-Chief, who was too busy beefing with the NFL and Steph Curry to care.