‘Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Won’t Say That She’s ‘Definitely’ Done With Chris Lopez

OMG! Kailyn Lowry may be a single woman at the moment, but she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s ‘definitely’ a chance she may reunite with her most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Could Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry be reuniting with one of her baby daddies? No, we’re not talking about Javi Marroquin or Jo Rivera — we’re talking about her most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez! When Kailyn stopped by the HollywoodLife.com office in NYC last week, she told us that she was once “vulnerable” about where she and Chris stood in their relationship — while referring to when Jo started pursuing joint custody of their son, Isaac — so, of course, we had to ask where she and Chris stand today. Are they or aren’t they dating? When we asked Kailyn if they’re “definitely off,” she told us, “I wouldn’t say definitely.” Ooh la la! That means there’s a chance for a full-on reconciliation!

As far as co-parenting goes, Kailyn told us that things are going well with Chris. “Right now, we’re just trying to figure out what works for us, because we don’t live together right now. It’s hard to find a balance when he’s working and going to school, and I’m working and doing my thing with the other two boys. It’s a little bit different dynamic than [with Javi and Jo], but we’re trying to figure out what works for us,” she said.

So maybe when they figure out what “works for them,” it will also help them discover if they should be dating again. But if you ask us, we’re certainly rooting for them! Kailyn and Chris make a cute couple, and it’d be easier for them to raise Baby Lo if they live together.

