Niall Horan & Justin Bieber: Selena Gomez’s Exes Chill & Playfully Roast One Another On Social Media

Well, this is a friendship that we didn’t see coming! Niall Horan and Justin Bieber were spotted hanging out together and trolling each other on Instagram Sept. 24. See the evidence!

Niall Horan, 24, and Justin Bieber, 23, are apparently best friends, and we…don’t know how we feel about it. Watch the video of them chilling together in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24 (via Justin’s Instagram Story) above! You can hear JB laughing hysterically and demand, “Let me see that mug of yours!” Niall does not look amused, to say the least. It’s unclear as to where exactly they were, but it appears to be a bar or restaurant of some sort.

Justin later took to Instagram to post a close-up of Niall’s face (from his upcoming solo album Flicker), no caption necessary. “Arsehole,” Niall commented, along with nine “crying” emojis. Too funny! Check it out below, and see more Niall Horan’s best photos here.

Obviously, it’s pretty wild that both of Selena Gomez‘s exes have been bonding. Niall and the “Bad Liar” songstress were linked in 2016, and had a fun few flirty months together. Of course, Jelena’s history is a storied one. Now that Sel has happily moved on with The Weeknd, 27, the coast is clear for Niall and The Biebs to be the best of friends, it would seem!

Justin also gave Niall advice on his solo album, as the former One Directioner told Billboard in May. “Bieber told me that you never really know when you’re finished” with an album, Niall shared. “He thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got ‘Love Yourself’ at the last minute. I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run ’cause I was writin’ crap stuff up until then.” Makes sense that they’d stay in touch!

UPDATE || Niall commented under Justin’s post of him! pic.twitter.com/6y0VN9Ywpr — 1D Updates! (@OfficialWith1D) September 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Niall and Justin’s friendship? Are you here for it — or does it weird you out?