Jeremy Meeks Shades Estranged Wife By Declaring That Heiress Chloe Green Is ‘The One’

Did it just get shady in here? Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks declared that his girlfriend, TopShop heiress Chloe Green, is ‘the one’ after just a few months of dating! That has to sting for estranged wife Melissa Meeks.

They may have only gotten together in July, but Jeremy Meeks, 33, is apparently already confident that girlfriend Chloe Green, 26, is his true love. The Hot Felon declared his love on Instagram on September 24, posting a lovely photo of himself and Chloe out and about in Beverly Hills. He captioned the photo, “When you find the one…. You know…… @chloegreen5 #blessed #love #sohappy”. So sweet, right? But his public message to Chloe is pretty shocking, especially to estranged wife, Melissa Meeks. They only just split up!

Melissa and Jeremy are currently going through a painful divorce after she found out that he was cheating her after seeing PDA pics of him and Chloe online! Seriously — the relationship was revealed by the paparazzi, and not by Jeremy! She’s been left hurt and absolutely heartbroken, especially because Jeremy and his billionaire heiress love are constantly flaunting their relationship online. Check Instagram and Snapchat — it’s all couple pics, all the time!

After Jeremy posted his pic that called Chloe “the one,” Chloe told her Snapchat followers all about a cozy night they were sharing together in bed. We’d tell them to get a room, but it looks like they already did! The pic isn’t too scandalous — Chloe’s fully clothed in cute PJs — but it’s still a very intimate and private moment. Jeremy calling Chloe “the one” definitely fuels those engagement rumors that they’ve constantly dodged. Though Chloe’s been spotted wearing a massive, diamond ring, she claims that there’s no meaning to the bling. Hey, we believe her. She’s a billionaire; she can wear as many diamonds as she wants even on the most casual of days!

