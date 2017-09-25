Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million To Help Desperate Puerto Rico — How You Can Help

Jennifer Lopez did something amazing for Puerto Rico. She donated $1 million after the devastation of Hurricane Maria! She’s teamed up with BF A-Rod and ex-husband Marc Anthony to urge famous friends to make more donations, too. Watch her inspiring press conference here.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and all New Yorkers to support the people of Puerto Rico," Jennifer told the audience at the press conference, first in Spanish and then in English. "Puerto Ricans are American citizens, and today, Puerto Rico needs our help. Hurricane Maria has devastated our island. This is the strongest hurricane to strike Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years, and the consequences have been disastrous. Lives have been lost, power is down across the entire island, more than 15,000 people have been forced into shelters, and the storm has devastated the lives of thousands of others. My cousin and I and our family still haven't been able to hear from all of our family over there, and we are concerned for them, and for everyone on the island. Given the loss and devastation, we need to pay attention, and to urgently support Puerto Rico and the Caribbean with donations and contributions.

"Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports, and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts," Jennifer said. "We're proud to confirm that on the way over here, Alex called me and told me that Rob Manfred and Major League Baseball, Hall Steinbrenner and the New York Yankees have both committed to join us in giving a significant contribution to this cause. With Marc Anthony, we are spearheading additional relief efforts and organizing the Latino community of artists and athletes to rush the relief that our brothers and sisters in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean desperately need. We're working with Mark Cuban and J.J. Barea. We have two team planes filled with supplies and generators awaiting air clearance to depart, land, and unload these much-needed supplies in San Juan. And I will be donating one million dollars from the proceeds of my Las Vegas show to the designated beneficiaries—charitable and NGO organizations."

Jennifer went on to say that she’s a proud New Yorker and Puerto Rican, and that all Americans — not just the famous ones — pitch in and help the devastated island. As she said, there are thousands displaced from their homes. The entire island is without electricity, phone lines are down, and food, water, and gas is running out. There’s no way for anyone to get cash, and hospitals have been destroyed.

We know that you don’t have the resources or influence of someone like JLo, but there are still ways that us normal people can help out. If you have the ability, donate to organizations like the American Red Cross, United Way, Salvation Army, and the Hispanic Federation. All of these organizations need volunteers to help with relief, too! If you’re in New York, you can drop off supplies at a number of locations. Requested items include batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products, according to the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico. These items need to be unopened! There are likely places to drop off supplies in your area, too, if you don’t live in NY!

HollywoodLifers, Puerto Rico is in danger. Please help if you’re able to!