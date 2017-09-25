Jenelle Evans ‘Disgusted’ By Her Mom Blaming David For Wedding Snub

Jenelle Evans’ mom is reportedly devastated by the fact that she wasn’t invited to her daughter’s wedding, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it’s her own fault.

As many Teen Mom fans already know, Jenelle Evans married her longtime love, David Eason, on Saturday, Sept. 23. But sadly, Jenelle’s mom, Barbara, wasn’t invited. Barbara actually thinks her new son-in-law, David, is to blame for her being barred from the ceremony, according to Radar Online, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there was another reason for the snub. “Jenelle is disgusted that her mom is claiming that she wasn’t invited to the wedding because of David — it’s utterly ludicrous,” the source close to Jenelle says. Check out more pics of the adorable newlyweds right here!

“Barbara knows exactly why Jenelle didn’t want her there, and twisting the facts to make her look like a victim is infuriating. Jenelle has been butting heads with Barbara ever since she got full custody of Jace, and has refused to hand him back. Jenelle has been fighting non-stop to get her son back, but her mother has blocked her at every turn. Jenelle thinks her mother is toxic, and so it was hardly surprising she didn’t want her standing there passing judgement on her during her big day. As far as Jenelle is concerned, Barbara has only herself to blame for the snub, and her trying to make it seem like something else is just outrageous.” our source continues.

As we’ve told you before, Jenelle has been feuding with her mom for years because Barbara has refused to sign custody of Jace back over to her. So we can’t say we’re too surprised to hear that Barbara wasn’t invited to the wedding. We’re just not sure who to believe when it comes to the reasoning behind it.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Jenelle not inviting her mom to her wedding? Tell us below!