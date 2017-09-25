Jeffrey Dean Morgan Accidentally Reveals His Baby’s Gender — See His Cute Reaction

‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan just accidentally revealed the gender of his forthcoming baby with Hilarie Burton! Better yet, someone managed to capture the adorable moment! Check it out right here!

It’s hard to beat seeing someone’s reaction right when they realize they goofed pretty heavily! Such was the case when Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 51, better known as the villainous Negan on The Walking Dead, accidentally revealed to fans at a convention in New Jersey that he and actress Hilarie Burton, 35, are expecting a baby girl soon! He decided to share that special moment along with a cute explanation! Want more pics of Jeffrey and Hilarie? Head right here!

“Whoever took this picture? Caught a moment… thank you,” he captioned the still of himself covering his face! “We shall cherish…. I texted @hilarieburton right after I spilled the little girl beans… and, as usual… she was a rock star. After all these years she’s come to expect me to be a dope… thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless.” Aww! So sweet!

It wasn’t long ago that Jeffrey and Hilarie decided to let the world in on their insanely exciting news! She debuted her bump at the Emmys on Sept. 17 and fans went absolutely nuts! Besides, Hilarie was absolutely glowing at the star-studded event in her stunning salmon-colored gown! This is their second child together. They already have a son named Augustus Morgan. Now, the next question is: will their baby girl be arriving soon? This year?! Cannot. Wait. Also, The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on Oct. 22 on AMC. Want to know about to what to expect? Check out trailer and much more right here!

