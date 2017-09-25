Kylie Planning ‘Amazing Wedding’ With Travis Scott ‘Very Soon’ — Marrying Before Baby Comes?

Kylie Jenner is reportedly with child AND in the throws of wedding planning. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the allegedly pregnant Ky wants marry beau Travis Scott — but when?

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby — wait, not always! Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, are reportedly expecting their first child, but have yet to tie the knot. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that while they haven’t married yet Kylie is in the process of planning a fabulous wedding. The question now is, will it take place before or after Kylie gives birth? Eh, probably not if the lip kit mogul gets things her way. Click here to see alleged pregnancy photos of Kylie.

“Kylie wants an amazing wedding and wants to be married as soon as she loses all of her baby weight,” a source close to the Life of Kylie star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants her child to have a father that is always there and someone that will make their relationship forever. She has seen her family and her exes deal with heartache and broken homes and she wants to have the family life that is a success. So to be married is something she wants very soon and she will be very excited for Travis put a ring on it.”

Um, we would be super psyched for that too! Kylie is allegedly set to give birth in January (coincidentally, around the same time her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, is reportedly expecting her third child via surrogate with hubby Kanye West, 40). So if she’s looking to have a wedding after she loses the baby weight, does that mean we’re looking at a springtime affair? We would LOVE to see a gorgeous wedding special on Life of Kylie next season!

