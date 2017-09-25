Angelina Jolie Ready For Love After Brad Pitt Split?: She’s ‘Re-Adjusting’ To Single Life

Single and ready to mingle? Angelina Jolie is slowly adjusting to her new single life! HL learned that for the first time in ages, she’s finally looking forward to the future! Is it because there’s a new man in her life?

Angelina Jolie, 42, is finally starting to feel like herself, after her nasty split with Brad Pitt, 53. She’s been making countless red carpet appearances with her kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — and her outlook on life is getting brighter. Although she’s getting back into her routine, “Angelina really hasn’t thought about getting in to a new relationship,” a source close to the actress exclusively tells HL. “It’s just not where her head is at. All of Angelina’s focus has been on the kids, and ensuring that they are healthy and happy.” While our source says that “Angelina’s re–adjusting to the single life,” that doesn’t mean she has moved on with another man. She’s taking it close, and “she’s actually looking forward to the future once again.”

As you may know, Angie filed for divorce in Sept. 2016, and the former couple went through a brutal and very public divorce and custody battle. However, after time passed, Angie and Brad decided to have their court docs sealed in Jan. 2017, so they could deal with their family woes in private. The last we knew, she had custody of the kids and Brad had visitation. But, things could have changed, and Angie’s looking happier these days. “It’s been an absolute nightmare of a year, but Angelina’s starting to feel like there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” the insider adds. “The children are now settled into their new home and routine, and they seem to be adjusting well.”

Now, that Angelina doesn’t need to “stress as much about the kids,” our source says she’s been focusing on herself. “Angelina has been meditating a lot over the past few months, and she’s finally made peace with herself, and with Brad. The anger and bitterness she felt towards him has dissolved, and she’s no longer second guessing her decision to end their marriage.”

As for her ex, Brad, HL has learned that he’s on the hunt for love. “Brad is finally ready to date again,” a separate insider told us. “Hopefully in the next few months, we’ll see him with another woman. He’s living clean and is excited to start dating again soon. Brad has been talking about dating with friends over the summer after getting teased about Sienna Miller, 35, who he was not dating. But there’s going to be a point where he will be with somebody again, and when it happens, it will be epic.” Wow!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Brad and Angie should move on with?