Puerto Rico: Seriously Ill Baby, 2 Weeks, Evacuated To U.S. After Hurricane Maria Destroys Hospitals

Hurricane Maria’s left Puerto Rico in devastation. As a result, hospitals are struggling to care for their sickest patients, which has forced a mom & her newborn girl to flee to Miami to try & save the baby’s life!

Hurricane Maria, the strongest storm to hit Puerto Rico in decades, has severely limited the island’s medical services, leaving hospitals across the U.S. territory in critical condition. In the wake of Maria, hospitals are flooded, in disarray, strewn with rubble, and being forced to use diesel generators just to keep their neediest patients alive. Some very sick patients have had no other option but to be transferred to the United States in order to receive life-saving treatment. One of the tiniest patients to be evacuated in the wake of Maria is a baby girl, Gabriellyz Ruiz, who was born just two weeks ago with a serious heart defect. Click here to see the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

Baby Gabriellyz, who was one of the first infants cleared to take a medical flight out of Puerto Rico since the storm, was rushed to Miami to continue treatment for her condition. However, only hours before the flight was scheduled to depart, Gabriellyz’s parents learned there was room for just one of them on board. The newborn’s mom, Cheira Ruiz, ended up flying with her daughter alone. “I’m trying to be strong,” Cheira said on Sept. 23, according to Reuters.com. Originally, Gabriellyz was admitted to the Centro Cardiovascular de Puerto Rico, but that was shortly before Maria hit the island. After the hurricane, it was “impossible” for doctors to operate.

The Ruizs found out the good news that their daughter would receive treatment in the U.S., on Sept. 22. Emergency officials ended up knocking on their door in the town of Guanica and telling them in person to pack for the trip to Miami. Since the phone service was out, the doctors had called one of the island’s radio stations, which then broadcast their plea for help in locating the couple. Pretty amazing, right? While baby Gabriellyz and her mom are two of the lucky few who have gotten out to receive help, most of the island’s residents are suffering in huge ways since Maria hit.

Not only is food in short supply, the island’s electrical grid is down and may remain so for MONTHS. Motorists and pedestrians have been waiting in line tirelessly on end in hopes to secure scarce fuel to power vehicles and generators. Cell phone service, internet, email, and all other forms of communication have virtually disappeared. Radio has become the primary source of information. For hospitals, it’s even worse. After the power went out, some back-up generators failed quickly. Other hospitals are running critically low on diesel.

“Another hospital wants to transfer two critical patients here because they don’t have electricity,” Dr. Ivan Gonzalez Cancel, a cardiovascular surgeon and director of the heart transplant program at Centro Cardiovascular said. “We can’t take them. We have the same problem.” Fuel’s not the only problem though, the cardiovascular center was “in shambles” after the storm, Dr. Gonzalez Cancel said.

Not even leaving is simple. With the island’s main airport still in disarray, Dr. Gonzalez Cancel said he had to secure a special waiver from authorities to obtain the medical evacuation flight for baby Gabriellyz. Travelers at the airport on Sept. 24 were told that passengers who do not already have tickets may not be able to secure flights out until Oct. 4.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences and well-wishes for Hurricane Maria victims below.