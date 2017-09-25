Heidi Klum Confirms Split From Vito Schnabel After 3 Years Together: Here’s What She Said

It’s official: Heidi Klum is back on the market after three long years with Vito Schnabel. See what the supermodel said while confirming the break up.

Heidi Klum, 44, has confirmed that she and Vito Schnabel, 31, are over. “I believe that it is important to take time to pause and reflect,” Heidi told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement, revealing the rumors about their relationship were, in fact, true. Despite the split, Heidi was looking radiant and carefree in Las Vegas, Nevada over the September 23 weekend at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. The supermodel was on hand to introduce 30 Seconds to Mars, but also stuck around to enjoy a few performances. Heidi also stopped by Jennifer Lopez‘s residency gig, All I Have, where she also got to hang out with the superstar backstage. “Your show was absolutely AMAZING,” Heidi captioned a photo with J.Lo. So sweet!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Heidi was spotted partying with Lewis Hamilton, 32, on September 9. Pictures showed the two living it up at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party in New York City that, but that’s not where their hang out session ended. The pair also reportedly picked up dinner together after the big bash, sparking rumors there was a romantic connection between the two. Although Heidi and Vito’s relationship had yet to be confirmed as over and done with, reports had started claiming that they had called it quits. According to reports, Heidi and Lewis looked very “comfortable” together and were “goofing off” throughout the night. Hmm!

