Video
1 Comment
’The Voice’: Drag Queen Chris Weaver Cries When Every Coach Begs Him To Join Their Team
Senior Entertainment Editor
‘Try a little tenderness’ — it goes a long way! Chris Weaver’s audition for ‘The Voice’ will leave you absolutely awestruck. Watch his full audition video here!
Once again, the competition is coming in hot on tonight’s premiere of The Voice! Chris Weaver‘s audition video was just released and after he comes out and kills it belting out “Try A Little Tenderness,” all four judges are in shock of his talent. Adam Levine turns first, with newcomer Jennifer Hudson turning right after. Eventually, Miley Cyrus and Blake Shelton also turn. After spinning around, all four judges were actually up out of their seats — Miley and Jennifer couldn’t stop dancing. Following the performance, the judges threw their notes at him, then Jennifer took Miley’s shoe to throw it at him.
“You sang me right up out this chair,” she says, explaining that throwing things at him is her way of a “compliment.” It’s then that he reveals this isn’t the first time he’s sung for her — he met her years ago at The Color Purple party and sang for her then! Adam naturally attempted to throw his hat into the ring, as did Miley who said, “I am so thirsty to win, I want to win and I’ll do it with you.”
When Jennifer asks to hear more about him, he reveals, “I grew up singing in a church but I think I’m ready to expand and do something different. I’m a worship leader, but I’m also a drag queen.” It’s not surprising that Miley literally jumps out of her chair and goes into full-on dance mode, cheering for him. But will she win him over? Or will his connection with Jennifer? Of course, there’s also Blake and Adam, but it’s safe to say Chris has his eye on one of the ladies for this one.
HollywoodLifers, who do you think Chris should pick?