’The Voice’: Drag Queen Chris Weaver Cries When Every Coach Begs Him To Join Their Team

‘Try a little tenderness’ — it goes a long way! Chris Weaver’s audition for ‘The Voice’ will leave you absolutely awestruck. Watch his full audition video here!

“You sang me right up out this chair,” she says, explaining that throwing things at him is her way of a “compliment.” It’s then that he reveals this isn’t the first time he’s sung for her — he met her years ago at The Color Purple party and sang for her then! Adam naturally attempted to throw his hat into the ring, as did Miley who said, “I am so thirsty to win, I want to win and I’ll do it with you.”

When Jennifer asks to hear more about him, he reveals, “I grew up singing in a church but I think I’m ready to expand and do something different. I’m a worship leader, but I’m also a drag queen.” It’s not surprising that Miley literally jumps out of her chair and goes into full-on dance mode, cheering for him. But will she win him over? Or will his connection with Jennifer? Of course, there’s also Blake and Adam, but it’s safe to say Chris has his eye on one of the ladies for this one

