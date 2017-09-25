Is Chanel West Coast Crushing On Solo Lucci? They Flirt Like Crazy In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

Sparks are flying between Chanel West Coast and Solo Lucci, in our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.’ The rapper compliments her ‘bite size’ booty, but how will his ex Alexis Skyy feel about this?!

Chanel West Coast, 29, is ready to sip on frosty beverages and soak up the rays with her friend Nikki Mudarris, 26, at a star-studded pool party in Los Angeles. “It’s refreshing to just chill and catch up. Nikki’s always been my girl and I really gotta thank her,” she says during our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the Sept. 25 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, titled “Friends with Benefits.” Chanel feels super appreciative that Nikki helped alleviate the tension between her and Hazel-E, 37. “I’m happy, because you guys are both close to me, so I just didn’t understand why it would go left like that,” Nikki shares. Chanel reveals that she also made amends with her former rival by explaining how they have such similar personalities. Chanel jokes, “Seeing how things went down at Booby’s performance the other night, I have to say I’m happy to be on Hazel’s side because she definitely got them hands.” See pics of the biggest L&HH feuds, right here.

Solo Lucci, 31, then walks up with a big smile on his face, but things are still awkward between him and Nikki. “I haven’t dealt with Lucci since his baby mama decided to bust into my photo shoot,” Nikki says. “Alexis [Skyy] said they had some harsh words for each other, but I guess he apologized. As long as he can man up to his faults, he’s good in my book.” The two make amends after Solo admits that he had no idea Sara was going to pop up like that. When Nikki brings up his former flame Alexis, he quickly segues by striking a conversation with Chanel! He asks, “Don’t you do music?” She admits that’s all she’s done her whole life and dishes about her single “New Bae,” but tells him he can’t know all the tea unless he comes to her video release party.

“So, I’ve been told by a couple of people that Chanel had real potential with this music game and she ain’t too bad on the eyes either,” Solo says in his confessional. The rapper even tries to spit game by asking why they’re fully dressed at a pool party, when Safaree Samuels, 36, waltzes in. While chatting it up, Safaree can’t help but reminisce about Nikki’s derrière and Chanel chimes in, “I’m a small girl, but I got booty for my size.” Solo loves it and jokes how she’s got a Snickers bite-size chew behind. “I’m not gunna lie. I kind of like Solo Lucci,” Chanel surprisingly admits. “He can make me laugh, and I’m kind of a sucker for guys that can make me laugh.” Solo asks Chanel on an adventurous date and she accepts, so we’ll see where this goes!

