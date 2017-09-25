Caitlyn Jenner Kept In The Dark About Kylie’s Pregnancy — She Found Out About It Online

The Internet was SHOOK when it was reported that Kylie Jenner is pregnant…including her own dad, Caitlyn Jenner, who reportedly didn’t know about the big news until it hit the web.

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t as close with her daughters as she once was, but she probably wasn’t expecting to have to learn online that Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly expecting a child! “Caitlyn had to find out that Kylie was pregnant just like everyone else — from the Internet,” an insider tells The Sun. “She was heartbroken that her own daughter wouldn’t confide something so serious to her first.” The 20-year-old has yet to confirm her pregnancy to the public, but she’s been wearing super baggy shirts lately, and has made a point not to deny the news, either. She’s reportedly four months along, which is quite sudden, considering she just started dating Travis Scott five months ago.

Leaving Caitlyn in the dark about the pregnancy news wasn’t Kylie’s intention, The Sun’s insider adds. “[She] was just worried about Caitlyn’s reaction, and then the news leaked out much quicker than she expected,” the source says. “Before she had the chance to speak to her.” As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Caitlyn was super shocked over her daughter’s big news, and even a bit disappointed, considering she’s still so young. “She thinks that she should have waited until she was in a long term, committed relationship,” our source explained. “Caitlyn thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life.”

Ever since Kylie’s pregnancy news broke, there’s been tons of speculation about what’s going on, including a wild theory that she may even be her big sister, Kim Kardashian’s, surrogate. This family always tells all in due time, so it looks like we’ll just have to wait a bit to hear the truth straight from the source!

