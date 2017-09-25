Caitlyn Jenner Confirms Kylie’s Pregnant, Says Report

So, it’s true, Kylie Jenner really IS pregnant?— That’s the case, according to a new report, which claims a spokesperson for Caitlyn said that Kylie told her about the pregnancy ‘some time ago.’ Get the details!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly pregnant with she and Travis Scott‘s first child and she told Caitlyn Jenner, 67, about the news directly, according to The Sun, Sept. 25! The site claims that a representative for Caitlyn confirmed that Kylie broke the news to her father “some time ago” Here’s the full statement: “All I can tell you is that it was some time ago.” UPDATE: HL has reached out to Caitlyn’s rep, who told us that The Sun‘s statement did not come from her team.

The alleged statement came right after Kris Jenner, 61, told Ryan Seacrest, 42, [on Sept. 25] that Kylie is not commenting on the pregnancy reports! During today’s episode of Live! with Kelly & Ryan, Kylie’s reported pregnancy was obviously a hot topic, as it has been on every other show. And, right on LIVE TV, Ryan texted the Kardashian matriarch to get the scoop; since you know, he’s to thank for the family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up. So, if anyone can get the scoop about the baby rumors, it’s him. But, he fell short. “Kylie’s not confirming anything,” Kris texted Ryan almost immediately after he texted her.

Just before The Sun reported that Caitlyn confirmed that Kylie’s pregnant, HL exclusively discovered that the former Olympian is concerned about her daughter. “Caitlyn was really shocked and disappointed to learn that Kylie is pregnant,” a source close to Caitlyn shared. “She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship.”

The insider continued: “Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help, but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life. Caitlyn would have liked for Kylie to wait ’til she was in her thirties, but Kylie has always wanted to be a young mom, and she’s crazy in love with Travis, so she didn’t want to wait any longer. Caitlyn is concerned that Kylie and Travis really haven’t been dating very long, and that a baby will put a big strain on their relationship, but Kylie believes the exact opposite—that she and Travis [25] will be together forever.”

Kylie and the entire Kardashian family have yet to address or confirm the pregnancy reports. The family, including Kylie, have all been active on social media since the news broke on Sept. 22. Kylie’s even been showing off her belly amidst the pregnancy speculation.

HollywoodLifers, do you really think Kylie is pregnant?!