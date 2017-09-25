Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Hold Hands & Look So In Love In Sweet New Photos

We cannot get enough of these two together! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani supported their friend, Carson Daly, at a memorial service for his late mother on Sept. 24, and they kept close to one another, even holding hands, at the event.

Even two years into their relationship, Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 48, are still totally into each other. The singes looked like young lovers while attending a memorial service for Carson Daly’s mom in Palm Desert, holding hands and sharing a laugh as they made their way inside. Gwen looked stunning in a tight, black dress with sheer sleeves, tights and thigh-high boots, while Blake kept things a bit more casual in jeans, a button down and blazer. Despite split rumors at the end of the summer, Blake and Gwen have proven over the last several weeks that their love is going strong! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTOS.

The buzzed-about couple completely elated their fans just last week when they released a holiday duet called “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which will be featured on Gwen’s upcoming album, due out at the end of October. Interestingly, Blake has a new album coming out at the beginning of November, too, and both stars have excitedly supported one another with sweet social media messages. Meanwhile, it’s going to be a busy fall for Blake, who’s returning for his 13th straight season as a coach on The Voice, this time, alongside Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.

While Gwen won’t be in her coach’s chair this season, we can be pretty certain that she’ll publicly be cheering on her man, and putting her votes toward his contestants. The show starts on Sept. 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen are going to get engaged soon?