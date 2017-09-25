Bernice Burgos Feels ‘Played’ By T.I. After He Goes ‘Crawling Back’ To Longtime Love Tiny

Bernice Burgos thought she and T.I. would be together forever, but he brutally broke her heart. The model’s feeling betrayed by her ex-boyfriend. Why didn’t he tell her he still had feelings for Tiny?

T.I., 36, and Tiny, 41, getting back together was surprising, to say the least. That goes doubly for Bernice Burgos, the woman who stole Tip’s heart during his painful separation from his wife. Tk months later, Bernice is still shocked and baffled that Tip started a relationship with her when he secretly wanted Tiny! She feels played and lied betrayed, and a whole list of other emotions after being ditched so suddenly, we learned from a source. Poor Bernice!

“Bernice was left with a very bitter taste in her mouth when Tip went back to Tiny,” a source close to Bernice told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She would never have fallen for him if she thought he still had feelings for Tiny and that they would give their marriage another go. Tip swore to Bernice that his marriage was over and that he was getting a divorce, and Bernice fell for it hook, line, and sinker. But now she can’t help feeling played, that Tip just fed her a line, and she’s pissed. Tip made Bernice all these promises that when the dust settled on his divorce they would go public as a couple. But instead he went crawling back to Tiny.

Bernice isn’t a home wrecker; she wouldn’t have fallen for Tip if she knew he still wanted to get with Tiny,” the source continued. “But he told her that wasn’t the case, and she believed him. What’s really frustrating though is that Bernice knows it won’t last between Tiny and Tip, that he will never be truly happy with her. Their relationship is broken and no amount of trying will fix it. Bernice knows that Tip will come crawling back to her some day, but she’s done with him and she’s closed that door—or so she says.”

