Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump While Celebrating Daughter’s 1st B-Day With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo showed off her growing baby bump alongside husband Adam Levine during the mother of all first birthday parties for daughter Dusty Rose. We’ve got their unicorn balloon filled celebration.

While eagerly awaiting the birth of their second child, Adam Levine, 38, and pregnant wife Behahi Prinsloo, 28, made sure to let daughter Dusty Rose know she’s still the center of their universe. Their daughter turned one-year-old on Sept. 21 and the couple had a blowout birthday party over the weekend to celebrate their first-born’s milestone. The Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off a pic from the bash and it featured the most elaborate ballon display we’ve ever seen! Three massive unicorns were put together in blue, purple and pink for the occasion, while a rainbow of other balloons in other shaped and sizes can be seen behind the happy couple.

Radiant Behati was positively glowing as she’s far along into her second pregnancy. She made the big announcement that the pair are expecting baby number two on Sept. 13, posting an Instagram selfie in a tiny bikini and her bump was already huge! She was able to flaunt it again in a flowing dark green tank dress at Dusty’s party, wearing a pair of comfy sandals so that all of the standing around during the party wasn’t hard on her pregnant body. Adam looked super casual in a tank top that showed off his massive tattooed arm sleeves along with a pair of cozy cargo shorts. See pics of Adam and Behati, here.

“We made it once around the sun….☀️ @adamlevine,” referring to their little one’s milestone first birthday. “Not sure who enjoyed these wise old unicorns more, me or the kids.” she wrote in the caption of the photo posted on Sept. 24. Oh man, we’re sure everyone at Dusty’s party marveled at the display, which literally went floor to a very high-beamed ceiling in their L.A. home. This time next year their little girl will already be a big sister, so we hope she soaked in all the attention as she’s won’t be an only child for much longer. Behati’s bump makes her appear well into her second trimester, so pretty soon the couple is going to have two children under the age of two! The pair has been hoping for a big family and they’re well on their way to getting it.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Behati and Adam will have a little boy or another daughter?