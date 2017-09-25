Meet Astrid S, The Rising Norwegian Popstar Who’s Already Worked With Katy Perry & Shawn Mendes

Astrid S is one of pop music’s best kept secrets, and her first full-length album is on the way! Oh, and she got to play with Katy Perry’s dogs in the studio while working on ‘Witness.’ Jealous?

Astrid S can be found on Shawn Mendes’ ballad “Air” and Katy Perry‘s “Hey Hey Hey,” but she’s been holding her own with hits like “Hurts So Good” and “Running Out,” too. Here, the 20-year-old Norwegian singer tells us about her new album plans and her amazing new single, “Think Before I Talk.”

What’s “Think Before I Talk” about?

The lyrics are very literal! It’s about thinking before you talk, because in an argument, if you get hurt or frustrated, you can say things you don’t mean in the heat of the moment. Someone can get hurt.

The song can be about a friendship, a relationship, family — I think it’s nice that the lyrics aren’t specifically about a “him” or a “her,” it’s very wide, so anyone can relate to it. I can, because I’m a person who talks before I think! It spoke to my heart.

Can you take us behind the video?

We went with the team that worked on the “Hurts So Good” and “Such A Boy” videos. We decided to meet up in Stockholm and do a one-take video! The theme is neon lights and it’s just very vibe-y and moody. We decorated different rooms that I walked through, and it represents different moods and feelings. It’s a simple video, but I think it captures the feeling I get from the song. If the song was visual, that’s what it would look like!

Are you already thinking about the next EP, or even an album?

Next year I will definitely make a full album! I have a couple songs I’d like to be on it, but I want to take my time and make it really good. I want it to be a project.

At this point, you’re a dance floor mainstay. Would you ever try another genre?

I definitely see myself trying different things! I feel like I do need time to be in the studio and with the previous music, it’s been natural and inspiring for me to write that kind of sound. I want to try something new, and have a different approach and make my own sound. It could be anything!

You’ve worked with some pretty cool people. Who has stood out to you?

My favorite collaboration is probably the song with Shawn Mendes. It’s so timeless and organic and nice. I’m a big fan of him.

That makes sense, because he’s pretty much the cutest person alive right now.

[Laughs] Absolutely. When I remember I have a song with Shawn Mendes, I’m like, heh.

And you’re on Katy Perry’s “Hey Hey Hey.”

Yes! It was cool to be a part of Katy Perry’s song, too. I was hanging out in a studio where she worked on her album, and some of the guys that worked on it asked me if I wanted to come by and do some backup vocals. I was like…”Yep!” That was really cool. I got to say hi to her and pet her dogs!

What other artists would you want to collaborate with?

Khalid. He’s amazing. Or backup vocals for Beyonce!

What other artists are you loving right now?

I would love to see Lorde live. I’m excited about Dua Lipa, too.

Who would you want to tour with?

Shawn Mendes! His fans are so sweet.

How’s your tour going so far? Any cool moments?

It’s been really good! The other night, I was singing and I saw a boy who was mentally disabled and he was so into the music, singing along to every song. He even cheered for the EP tracks! He knew every word and I could tell he was having so much fun. It was a nice moment. Sometimes you can lose focus, but when I saw him, I thought, “This is the best thing.”

It has to feel great to be selling out shows.

It’s so strange and surreal, because I never thought I could do concerts here! I get paranoid and I’m like, “It’s probably just press people and family who forced their brother to come,” but then there are actually people who want to be there! They sing along and have fun.

What’s the first thing you feel when you step onstage?

I feel very calm! It’s nice. I think it’s because I’m good at getting focused and turning on the switch. Everything sucks out and I get so concentrated that a snake could crawl up my feet and I wouldn’t notice. It last for 30 seconds, then I take it all in. During the first song, I think, “I’m here, the crowd is here, they want me here.” Then I enjoy it! I’m nervous but it’s good to have that switch where you can get in the zone.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

“Hurts So Good.” It’s one of my favorites and it represents all of my songs.

Who makes you starstruck?

Chloe Grace Moretz! She came to my concert in LA and I got so starstruck. I was freaking out. She’s really cool.

What’s something you’re passionate about outside of your work right now?

Tennis; reading. And I’ve been watching Sex and the City. Carrie’s shoes and clothes are worth more than her apartment. It doesn’t make sense.

What other Norwegian artists should we check out?

Sigrid and Hajk are both amazing. Hajk’s album is my favorite this year. The music industry in Norway is really small, so we hear about new acts right away and we’re all super supportive.

Anything else you want us to know?

I want you to know that I can’t have cookies backstage. Because I eat them all. It’s not good.

So…we should send you cookies?

You should definitely not send me cookies. Well, maybe one cookie.

What if it’s a huge cookie? Like the size of your head?

It’s still one cookie, so it’s okay.

Astrid S plays the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, tonight. Catch her on tour here !