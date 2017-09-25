Is Akon Taking Shots At 21 Savage For Stealing Amber Rose? See Alleged Diss

Potential new feud alert! It looks like Akon may have just taken a major shot at 21 Savage, as he seemingly called the rapper ‘trash’ on Instagram. And guess what? It reportedly stems from their shared love for Amber Rose.

Akon set off a firestorm on social media this weekend, when he left a shady comment on a picture that 21 Savage posted on Aug. 21. You see, 21 Savage had posted a picture of himself walking in the rain with an umbrella and captioned the image with the words, “Trust Nobody.” It’s not clear who he’s referring to, but Akon took it upon himself to leave a comment and wrote, “trash.” (See the picture and comment below.) For some fans, the comment seemed bizarre, but according to MediaTakeOut.com, the diss stems from the fact that Akon once dated Amber Rose, and now he’s upset that 21 Savage is hooking up with his ex.

“Amber Rose had a previous romantic relationship with rapper AKON – and it ended badly,” a source told MediaTakeOut.com. “Akon wanted to keep a ‘friends with benefits’ style relationship with her – but she told him NO.” Ouch. Well, now it makes sense why Akon threw shade at 21 Savage, right? Love does strange things to people. “Akon is blaming 21 [Savage] for not letting him smash [Amber Rose],” the source added.

21 Savage hasn’t responded to the alleged diss, but his followers have. And guess what? They were quick to defend Amber’s man. “Damn akon remember when u were relevent? Me neither,” one Instagram user wrote, while another said, “You were old when I was young, lol, wtf you doin [Akon]… #growuppeterpan.” There are many more comments, but many are too graphic to post here. However, if you wish to see them, just click here.

