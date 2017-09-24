New England Patriots Vs. Houston Texans Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

After suffering a loss in Week 1, the New England Patriots rebounded. Now, Tom Brady and his crew face the Houston Texans. The Sept. 24 game kicks off at 1:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Both the New England Patriots and Houston Texans come into this game with a 1-1 record. The Pats quickly bounced back after suffering a shocking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of the season, beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. Similarly, the Texans fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars before getting up to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals. With rookie Deshaun Watson, 22, making is second NFL start against Tom Brady, 40, it will be an interesting clash between the NFL’s “Greatest Of All Time” and the young upstart.

Was Deshaun feeling the jitters when he started his first NFL game against the Bengals? Apparently not. “The thing about Deshaun is he doesn’t get nervous….He goes, ‘No, I don’t get nervous. And I see that,’’ Texans coach Bill O’Brien said after practice on Sept. 18, per the Houston Chronicle. “So, I don’t really concern myself too much with that.” It’s good to know he doesn’t get rattled because he was sacked three times for 27 yards. The defensive line needs to give him protection or else he’ll be spitting out grass (or astroturf?).

Deshaun threw 15-for-25, picking up 125 yards but no touchdowns. He better do better when going up against the Patriots. Tom went 30-for-39 in the game against the Saints, picking up three more touchdowns while throwing for 447 yards. “[The Patriots are a] tough, physical, disciplined, well-coached team,” Deshaun said on Sept. 20, per Fox Sports. “They play all four quarters and make you make mistakes. It’s a tough opponent.” He can say that again. The Patriots are certainly a different type of opponent, and the Texans will have their hands full in this game.

