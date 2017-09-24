Oakland Raiders Vs. Washington Redskins Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Oakland Raiders are off to a white-hot start, and they look to keep their record perfect when they face Washington on Sept. 24. This game kicks off at 8:30 PM ET, so end your weekend with some awesome football action.

After tearing down the Tennessee Titans and grounding the New York Jets, the Oakland Raiders are making their way east to meet Kirk Cousins, 29, and the rest of the Washington squad. Derek Carr, 26, Michael Crabtree, 30, Marshawn Lynch, 31, and the rest of the Raiders will put Washginton’s defense to the test when they go head-to-head in the middle of FedExField. This should be the perfect game to close out Week 3 of the NFL, so tune in to see every wild second.

Derek and his crew smoked the Jets in Week 2. Derek threw for 23-for-28, racking up 230 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Crabtree scored the “hat trick,” catching three touchdown passes while three Raiders – Jalen Richard, 23, Cordarrelle Patterson, 26, and “Beast Mode” himself – all found the end zone. With this horde of offensive monsters invading the gridiron, Washington knows it has to be prepared.

“We have some versatile guys out there, especially defensive linemen,” Washington’s coach Jay Gruden, 50, said, per the Washington Post. “They can play nickel and base, which is important. You’ve got to be able to stop the run, even in sub packages, and they do a good job. And our linebackers are athletic enough that they can play both. Then our safeties and corners, they’re pretty good.” Hopefully, they’re good enough. Washington is coming off a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams. There’s an early three-way tie in the NFC East – as both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are 1-1 – meaning that Washington’s going to face some stiff competition for a playoff berth. If fans want to see Washington in the post-season, they better do their best to win this one.

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Oakland or Washington will go to the Super Bowl?