Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Online

The Kansas City Chiefs are flying high, having gone 2-0 at the start of the 2017-18 NFL season. They stunned the New England Patriots and clipped the Philadelphia Eagles wings. Now, Alex Smith, 33, and the Chiefs will go west to meet the newly christened Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. The winless Chargers are in desperate need of a jolt after losing a pair of close games. Will this match be their first win since moving to LA? This AFC West showdown is not one to miss.

The AFC West might be the hardest division in the NFL. The Chiefs, Denver Broncos, and Oakland Raiders all have gone 2-0, essentially creating a three-way tie for first. As the weeks go on, one of these teams will likely take the lead, but it just shows the uphill battle the Chargers face if they want to make the playoffs. To be fair, though they loss, it wasn’t by a lot. They fell 24-21 to the Denver Broncos in their season opener. The Miami Dolphins ruined the Chargers’ debut in Los Angeles. Actually, had Younghoe Koo, 23, nailed that 44-yard field goal with 5 seconds left, the Chargers would be .500 at this point. Whoops. Next time, dude.

Despite these early failures, the Charges are planning to bring it to the Chiefs. “They got a good offense, the got a good defense,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, 35, said, per Fox Sports. “They are arguably the hottest team in the league right now. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge but one I think we are up for. We got to be up for it. We got to get in the win column and hopefully get on little streak.” There’s still a chance that the Chargers make the playoffs. It’s not a big chance (as pointed out, they’re in the same division as the Chiefs, Raiders and Broncos) but it’s still a chance.

