Pharrell Puts On Epic Performances Of ‘Feels,’ ‘Get Lucky’ & More At ‘A Concert For Charlottesville’

Leave it to Pharrell to bring a little grooviness to Charlottesville! The R&B singer took the stage at The University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium to show support for the victims of the Aug. 11-12 protest.

Go Pharrell! The sexy 44-year-old musician showed his support for those who were injured and killed at the violent events of Aug. 11-12, when white nationalists’ actions led to the death of Heather Heyer. With a little help from The Roots, Pharrell sang his hits “Feels,” “Get Lucky,” “Freedom,” “Happy” and “Blurred Lines” at the big A Concert For Charlottesville benefit show. It was one of the most memorable performances of the night!

Pharrell, who is from Virginia Beach, VA, looked casual-cool in an olive green jacket, track pants and a graphic-printed tee as he performed. The famous hat didn’t make an appearance, but no matter — Pharrell commanded the stage all on his own!

Pharrell immediately knew he needed to do something to help after the horrifying events last month, taking to Twitter retweet a Nelson Mandela quote that President Obama posted. “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” the quote read. But Pharrell wanted to do more. so he signed on to the Concert for Charlottesville to help raise money for the victims and their families. What a guy! See more of Pharrell’s best pics here.

The “Happy” singer was in good company at the show, which was hosted by Dave Matthews Band. Several other stars were also on board, including Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots and Cage the Elephant. We love that all of these musicians signed on to do this show, and you can keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com for more coverage throughout the night!

Charlottesville, we stand beside you. For free tix to an evening of music & to make donations visit https://t.co/sM63douHFW #Concert4Cville pic.twitter.com/OpArJTpOUe — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) September 6, 2017

