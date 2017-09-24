La La Anthony Shows Off Hourglass Curves In Slinky Dress — For Carmelo To Celebrate His Trade?

Oh La La! Carmelo Anthony’s wife La La was seen stepping out in a gorgeous dress in NYC after news broke he had been traded by the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Was she dressing up just for him?

La La Anthony, 38, knows how to turn heads when she wants to! The best-selling author was spotted out and about in a gorgeous one shoulder dress that showed off her amazing hourglass figure curves in NYC yesterday, Sept. 23. The slinky, deep purple frock seemed like more than just a piece chosen out of her everyday wardrobe. Of course, that could be because she’s using it as a tribute to her hubby who was just traded from the NY Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Yes, La La might have been trying to show off in honor of Carmelo Anthony, 33, even though the two are reportedly still separated.

An insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that La La is thrilled that Carmelo has been traded and that this move could actually be the thing that saves their marriage! Apparently one of their main issues was Carmelo having a negative attitude that “clearly stemmed from how he was treated by the Knicks organization,” according to the insider. “But now that Carmelo is gone and now on a team that is clearly a contender for a championship, it has changed Carmelo’s attitude immensely and may be the catalyst to save the marriage.” Click here to see pics of La La and Carmelo.

It’s true the Thunder are in a much better place right now than the Knicks, so we do hope that’s enough to change Carmelo’s attitude! However, even though he and La La have not officially filed for divorce, we don’t know if this will be enough to end their separation just yet. La La and Melo split back in April when rumors started swirling that the NBA star had allegedly gotten a stripper pregnant! However, La La has not said one word about wanting a divorce, publicly, and Carmelo seems to be doing everything he can to try and make up with her.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of La La's amazing dress? Is she sending a special message to Carmelo with her look?