Is Kylie Jenner Hiding Her Bump? See Her Support ‘Baby Daddy’ Travis Scott At iHeartRadio Music Fest

The cat may be out of the bag, but it looks like Kylie Jenner was still trying to keep her reported pregnancy a secret. As she was rocking the baggy clothing yet again while cheering on Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has not yet confirmed or denied the rampant reports that she’s carrying Travis Scott’s baby, and she fueled further speculation when she arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 23. The Life Of Kylie star was there to see Travis, 25, perform, and she was yet again spotted wearing baggy clothing. Though it looked like she was sporting a pair of brown PVC trousers, she paired them with an oversized grey t-shirt. While oversized clothing is all the rage these days, this is Kylie Jenner, who blew up on Instagram thanks to wearing skin-tight clothing. This wardrobe choice is just going to make people buzz about how there’s a possible bun in Kylie’s oven.

The youngest of Kris Jenner’s daughters is reportedly four months pregnant, and if this true, then she has done a damn good job of hiding it from the rest of the world. Remember, Kylie literally grew up in front of the cameras as the youngest star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and she transitioned to being one of the biggest stars on social media. However, over the past few months, Kylie has been stealthy, uploading throwback pictures, cropping shots from the chest up and doing her best to hide her alleged baby bump with loose-fitting clothing.

Her clothing isn’t the only thing causing people to think that she’s really pregnant. Ky and her friends threw a birthday party for her BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, on Sept. 22. Though this event was reportedly at a Malibu Wine Safaris, Kylie abstained from drinking. Granted, Kylie, at 20 years of age, is legally prohibited from drinking. Then again, so is Jordyn, who was turning 20, too. Why they would throw a party at a winery when the birthday girl can’t drink raises as many questions as party girl Kylie passing on the alcohol.

With Kylie about to make Kris, 61, a grandmother for the seventh time, will Kendall Jenner, 20, soon follow and have a baby of her own? Don’t hold your breath. Though Kendall is having a blast with her new relationship with Blake Griffin, 28, she is interested in “being a model and not a mother,” a source close to the Los Angeles Clippers star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. In between Kylie reportedly being knocked up and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate also reportedly preggers, there’s plenty of babies on the way. Kendall is taking a hard pass on being a mom – for now.

Are you excited about Kylie possibly being pregnant, HollywoodLifers?

