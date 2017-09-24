Wondering When Kylie Jenner’s Baby Is Reportedly Due? Here’s What We Know

Dying to know when Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s alleged baby is going to arrive?! You are not alone! Check out what we’ve learned!

As soon as reports first surfaced that 20-year-old media maven Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, 25, are reportedly expecting their first child together, fans immediately started trying to guess when we can expect this supposed newborn to arrive! The guessing game is afoot! But, according to People, the due date might be sooner than you think! Want more pics of Kylie and Travis together? Head right here!

According to the mag, we can all expect an addition to the world-famous family in February of next year. Pretty darn soon! That would meant that Kylie and Travis did waste much time after meeting before getting busy, which our insiders have backed up. “The pregnancy wasn’t planned, but both Kylie and Travis are absolutely thrilled,” a source close to Kylie previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie has always wanted to be a young mom, and she’s always wanted a baby girl, so she feels she is doubly blessed. Kylie fell pregnant just weeks after she started dating Travis, and it was a complete surprise to her, but she immediately knew she wanted to keep the baby. At first, she was apprehensive about telling Travis, but she didn’t need to be as he was really, really happy.” Too cute!

Kylie’s reported pregnancy also got us wondering if her sis Kendall Jenner, 21, is thinking about starting a family soon! So we did some investigating! “Blake really likes Kendall and they are having a wonderful time together but don’t think they are going to be having children as fast as Kylie has because Kendall doesn’t want any children right now,” a source close to Blake [Griffin, 28] shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Aw! Guess we’ll just have to be patient with these two!

HollywoodLifers, are you already making plans for February?! Let us know what you think of this report below!