Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Bare Belly For The 1st Time Since Pregnancy Reports — Shocking New Pic

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant or what? While the ‘Life Of Kylie’ star has yet to confirm or deny the reports that she’s four months pregnant, she did show off her bare belly. Is that a bump? Time to take a closer look.

“Yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..” Kylie Jenner, 20, wrote on Sept. 24, as she uploaded a picture of her and her BFF Jordyn Woods. Jordyn turned 20 on Sept. 23, and Kylie’s picture looks like it was from the party held at Malibu Wine Safaris in honor of Jordyn’s big day. While it’s cool to see the giant giraffe in the picture, what’s really catches the eye is Kylie’s bare belly. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is lifting up the edge of her oversized shirt to show some skin, almost taunting those who want to know if she’s pregnant or not.

Because Kylie didn’t show off her entire stomach, it’s hard to tell whether or not she’s got a baby bump. Hmmm. Kylie also reportedly uploaded-and-deleted a video to her Snapchat, per The Shade Room, where she flaunted all her curves while wearing a tight-fitting outfit. Now, that’s the Kylie everyone knows and love. Did she just reveal her bump? Is this an old video? So many questions, Kylie!

Kylie’s wardrobe choice at Jordyn’s party – a baggy top and some loose-fitting pants – will only stir up speculation that she’s really pregnant with Travis Scott’s kid. Kylie wore a similarly XXL outfit when she arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23 to watch Travis, 25, perform. Though she had ditched the red pants for a pair of brown PVC slacks, Kylie still had a baggy t-shirt. Kylie Bumpwatch 2017 continues…or at least, it will until she confirms or denies the reports that she’s preggers.

In addition to wearing oversized clothing at Jordyn’s party, Kylie also went straight edge, refusing to have a drink while celebrating her BFF’s birthday. Of course, both Kylie and Jordyn are underage, so it’s not like they could open up a bottle of a vintage Malbec and toast. It does seem strange to go on a wine safari and not enjoy half of the services offered by Malibu Wine Sarfaris. Perhaps Jordyn and Kylie are just animal enthusiasts? Or is Kylie really pregnant?! You decide.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Did Kylie just reveal whether or not she’s pregnant? Does she have a bun in her oven?