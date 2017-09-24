Kevin Hart Promises To ‘Be A Better Man’ During Vulnerable Stand-Up Routine After Sex Tape Scandal

Kevin Hart is getting ‘real’ about his sex tape and cheating scandal. The comedian used his Sept. 23 stand-up routine to express his regret over his recent infidelity in his marriage to Eniko Parrish. Hear his bit here!

Kevin Hart, 38, has made promises to his wife Eniko Parrish, 33, and family after his cheating scandal and sex tape extortion drama. Now he’s directing his apologies at his fans. “I’m going to be a better man,” Kevin said during his vulnerable stand-up performance in Atlanta last night, Sept. 23. He started out what would be a comedic set with a very serious statement.”We got a lot of s*** to talk about, people,” he said in reference to the swirl of new facts about his cheating. Though he went on to keep things light during the rest of his routine, it’s clear he isn’t taking what he did lightly. You can listen to Kevin’s set below!

The actor, who has a history of cheating, initially denied stepping out on his wife. However, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, he’s now reportedly being extorted by someone over an alleged sex tape that shows him getting down with someone who is not his pregnant wife last month in a Las Vegas hotel room. Search warrants have been carried out to give police access to the phone records and other bits of data they need to find the person trying to get seven figures out of Kevin in exchange for the tape, according to TMZ. The woman who Kevin allegedly hooked up with, Montia Sabbag, has come forward to say that she and Kevin were “briefly intimate” and that she’s just as much of a victim in this situation as he is.

She also completely denies being the one who filmed the sex act. “Montia is a crime victim,” her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said. “Someone apparently snuck cameras into Kevin Hart’s private hotel suite in Las Vegas and recorded bedroom images of the two of them. It is a crime to secretly put a camera in a private place like a hotel room. It is another crime to secretly record people in a private place. It is yet another crime to disseminate those images.” Click here to see pics of Kevin and more stars who allegedly cheated.

