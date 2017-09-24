Kendall & Kylie Jenner: 15 Pics Of Their Transformation From ‘KUWTK’ Kids To Sexy Goddesses

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have grown up before our very eyes! Over the years, they’ve gone from just the little girls on ‘KUWTK’ to fierce women taking over the world! Take a look at Kendall and Kylie’s transformations!

Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are two of the biggest stars in the world. It’s hard to believe they’re the same little girls from the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. When the show started back in 2007, Kendall and Kylie were just 11 and 10 years old. They weren’t even teenagers! As the sisters have grown older, their individual styles, careers, and personalities have evolved.

Kendall has gone from aspiring model to full-fledged supermodel. She walked in her very first fashion show in 2011. Everyone knew Kendall had talent from the moment she stepped onto the runway. She’s grown into her body and gained so much confidence over the years. Kendall isn’t afraid to take fashion risks. Over the years, Kendall has continued to up her fashion game. Her most daring look yet was definitely at the 2017 Met Gala. She wore nothing but a thong underneath a completely sheer dress. She was basically naked.

Kylie has also made quite the transformation as she’s gotten older. Kylie barely looks anything like she did 10 years ago! She’s gone from the youngest KUWTK sister to a fashion and beauty icon. The starlet started changing up her look when she was a teenager. She’s admitted that she was very insecure about her thin lips when she was a teenager, so she got lip injections. She’s continued to get fillers, creating one iconic pout. In addition, Kylie has also embraced a very sexy style. She’s not afraid to show off a little skin! Kylie has also started her own cosmetics line and has created a makeup empire. Kylie’s stardom just keeps on growing — it’s hard to keep up! And now she’s reportedly pregnant! Check out more photos of Kendall and Kylie’s transformations by checking out our gallery!

