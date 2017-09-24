Is Kendall Jenner Ready To Become A Mother Soon Too? The Truth

With reports running rampant that Kylie Jenner has a baby on the way, our insider did some digging to learn if her sis Kendall Jenner is also thinking about starting a family soon! Here’s what we learned!

Nothing gets you thinking about becoming parents like hearing that one of your fave celebs allegedly has a little one on the way! Now that reports are swirling that Kylie Jenner, 20, could be expecting to begin motherhood soon alongside Travis Scott, 25, we began wondering if Kendall Jenner, 21, is also wanting to dive into parenthood! She is the eldest Jenner, after all! Also, things certainly appear to be going well with her and Blake Griffin, 28! Check out loads more Kendall pics right here!

“Blake really likes Kendall and they are having a wonderful time together but don’t think they are going to be having children as fast as Kylie has because Kendall doesn’t want any children right now,” a source close to Blake shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kendall is interested in being a model and not a mother.” There you have it! And it makes sense, 21 is awfully early to become a mother unless you really want it!

As we previously reported, Kylie’s reported baby daddy Travis is overjoyed at the prospect of parenthood! “Kylie fell pregnant just weeks after she started dating Travis, and it was a complete surprise to her, but she immediately knew she wanted to keep the baby. At first, she was apprehensive about telling Travis, but she didn’t need to be as he was really, really happy. This is will be Travis’ first child and he’s super psyched about being a father, and he’s going to spoil the baby, and Kylie, like crazy!” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Would you love to see Kendall as a mother? Tell us your thoughts below!