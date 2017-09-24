Jenelle Evans’ ‘Perfect’ Wedding — She’s The Happiest She’s Ever Been

Jenelle Evans and David Eason tied the knot on Sept. 23! And, according to our source, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star is over the moon with how the big day went! Read on!

In case you hadn’t heard, Jenelle Evans, 25, got hitched on Saturday (Sept. 23) to her fella David Eason in an intimate outdoor ceremony at her North Carolina home! She walked down the aisle in a stunning, embroidered white dress with her 8-year-old son Jace giving her away in a mini tux! Just too adorable for words! And, now that the festive day is over, our insider says the reality star considers it a “perfect” success! Check out more pics of the adorable newlyweds right here!

“Jenelle’s wedding was perfect, everything she dreamed of, and she is the happiest she has ever been,” a source close to Jenelle tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everything went to plan, and Jenelle says it was the best day of her life. She looked absolutely gorgeous and couldn’t stop smiling throughout the whole ceremony. The wedding was low key and very personal. All of Jenelle and David’s closest friends were there and it was a true celebration of love.” Aww! So touching!

Our source went on to add that Jenelle and David went the extra mile to add their own personal touches to the ceremony. “They wrote their own vows, and all of the children played a part in the day, it was really beautiful and touching. Jenelle and David are so good together, he really ‘gets her’ and she’s a lot calmer around him. Jenelle is really looking forward to spending the rest of her life with David. She’s happy and content, and she feels more secure and stable than she ever has—they really are the perfect couple.” Wow! Talk about starting a marriage off right!

