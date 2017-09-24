Tweets

Donald Trump Demands Americans Boycott NFL For ‘Take a Knee’ Protests & Owners Fire Back

As players stood up to Donald Trump by ‘taking a knee,’ the president demanded fans boycott the NFL! Team owners fired back, saying Trump could learn a thing or two about unity and ‘teamwork’ from these brave players.

This latest round of Donald Trump, 71, versus the NFL began – where else? – on Twitter, as the President of the United States of America called for football fans to boycott the NFL if more players follow Colin Kaepernick’s lead by protesting the national anthem. “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country,” Trump tweeted on Sept. 24, “you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”

“NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN,” said the man who seems obsessed with ratings, even though he’s now a politician instead of a reality television star. “Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back the U.S.” These tweets came after Donald brought up Colin, 29, during a speech on Sept. 22, saying that NFL owners should “fire” any player that protested during the national anthem, per The Guardian. Well, some owners – including Trump’s personal friend, New England Patriots CEO and Chairman Robert Kraft, 76, — said the president was over the line.

“I am deeply disappointed by the tone of the comments made by the President on Friday,” Kraft said in a statement, per the Washington Post. “I am proud to be associated with so many players who make such tremendous contributions in positively impacting our communities. Their efforts, both on and off the field, help bring people together and make our community stronger,” he added. “There is no greater unifier in this country than sports and, unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics.”

“I think our political leaders could learn a lot from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together toward a common goal,” he added. Shahid Khan, 67, didn’t have to utter a single word to send his message to Donald Trump. The owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars locked arms with his players during the national anthem before their Sept. 24 game against the Baltimore Ravens, showing that he has his boys’ back.

“[I] was honored to be arm in arm with them, their teammates and our coaches during our anthem,” Shad said. “Even if we may differ at times, we can and should be united in the effort to become better as people and a nation.” Many Jags players joined members of the Ravens squad in taking a knee, showing Trump that they will not be bullied into being silent.

Colin Kaepernick still remains without a job, FYI. Will a coach or team owner make the ultimate show of support for free speech by actually hiring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback?

