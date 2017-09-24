WWE No Mercy: Cesaro Knocks Out Two Front Teeth — Watch The Painful Accident

Oh no! In the heat of battle, Cesaro lost his two front during Sunday night’s title match on Sept. 24! Check out the shocking accident!

That’s gotta hurt! In the midst of a raucous Tag Team Title Match at WWE Raw, Casero was thrown into a turnbuckle — knocking out his two front teeth! The man doing the throwing? Dean Ambrose! He and Seth Rollins were fighting to defend their title after taking it from Cesaro and Sheamus at SummerSlam 2017. After losing (or loosening) his teeth, Cesaro managed to finish the match! But he and his partner did once again fall to their heated rivals. Check out pics of the WWE superstars right here!

“Anybody know a good dentist?” Cesaro tweeted out after the defeat, clearly not sweating the injury! He and Sheamus are all smiles in the post-match candid. Cesaro and his partner delivered several colossal moves throughout the match but it wasn’t enough to snatch back the title! Cesaro got a little wild earlier in the title match, sending Ambrose into a barrier and getting some flak from the referee. Could that slingshot at the turnbuckle be pay back or a mere accident?

We’re definitely expecting to see Cesaro in action again soon. Him finishing the match is a clear testament to his staying power! Curious what’s in store for the victors, Ambrose and Rollins? Well, they’re rumored to be planning something special for next month’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event! A Shield reunion could be in the works, according to WrestleZone. That’s right! Ambrose, Rollins and Roman Reigns could be joining forces once again! If it’s true, how exciting would that be!

So this happened tonight. Cesaro lost his two front teeth. Tell me again how wrestling isn't real, folks? #WWENoMercy @FightBoothPW pic.twitter.com/x4Cvp2Og55 — Luis Vasquez (@LuisVasquez617) September 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you as shocked as we are by this injury? Let us know below!