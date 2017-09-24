Kim Kardashian & More Sexy A-List Stars Who Slayed The Nude Bodysuit Trend

When life gives you curves, flaunt them! Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and more of the hottest celebs are bringing the heat in flesh-toned bodysuits. It’s all about showing what you’re working with and these stars are proving that with their nude ensembles!

Many celebs have no fear when it comes to showing off their enviable physiques, making way for one of the hottest fashion trends ever: nude bodysuits. Kim Kardashian, 36, recently slayed the style while rocking a very sheer leotard in a new promo video for her family’s 10th anniversary episode for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She put her famous curves on full display while rocking a skin-toned ensemble, before her glam squad helped cover the undergarment with a sparkling sheer mesh catsuit. Of course, one of the stars who helped launched this fad to the next level was pop princess Britney Spears, 35, who nailed the look during her performances! See pics of celebs rocking nude bodysuits, right here.

The nude bodysuit became an iconic fashion statement for the songstress even more after “Toxic,” since fans couldn’t stop drooling over her style. “It’s actually just her naked with diamonds on,” the video’s director, Joseph Kahn revealed to Billboard. “I’m not sure what I was thinking about when she told me about that scene, maybe those intros to James Bond movies, but every video needs an iconic image to remember, and that’s it.” Britney’s 2000 performance of “Oops I Did It Again,” caused a stir when she ripped off her pin-striped suit to unveil nude, bedazzled pants and a bra. She rocked another bodysuit during her two-year Piece Of Me residency at Planet Hollywood.

The pop stars LOVE to send hearts racing, since Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown, 42, stunned while rocking a glittering nude bodysuit during the 2012 London Olympic Games. Our girl, Jennifer Lopez, 48, also brought the heat in her own sparkling number for a performance in Dubai. The Shades of Blue bombshell opted for a similar look, with added frills, while taking the stage for the 2011 American Music Awards. Even sexy sirens like Jessie J, 29, and Lady Gaga, 31, have made flesh-toned bodysuits look oh-so good.

