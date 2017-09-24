Little Boy, 8, Bludgeoned To Death With Hammer Trying To Protect Younger Sister From Alleged Abuse

This is horrifying. Third grader Dante Daniels was beaten to death with a hammer while trying to protect his younger sister from allegedly being molested by his mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Dante Daniels, 8, was killed by his mother’s ex-boyfriend for trying to do something unthinkably brave for a little boy — save his younger sister from allegedly being molested. Early on the morning of Sept. 1, authorities say Dante’s mother’s ex-boyfriend, Deandre Chaney Jr., 23, attacked the Sacramento third grader with a hammer, according to KFVS. Deandre came after Dante in response to the little boy trying to stop him from allegedly committing a sexual act on his 7-year-old sister, Danae, according to a criminal complaint the outlet obtained. “Trying to save his sister from this child molester, and that’s why he was beat the worst,” Dante’s grandmother, Monique Brown, told the outlet of her grandchild’s horrifying death.

The story only gets more shocking from there. Investigators report that Deandre pulled a hammer and knife on the little girl, and the children’s mother, Elizabeth Salone, 28. Deandre also reportedly used lighter fluid in his attack. Dante was found brain dead after being bludgeoned by Deandre. Six days later he died. Though Dante’s death can never be made up for, luckily, his little sister and mother survived. However, according to Monique, her daughter may be permanently blind her in her left eye and her granddaughter will need a great deal of help to get by. We could not by more appalled by this terrifying story.

Monique said that Dante was able to save another life, even after he died. “Dante gave his heart to a 4-year-old in Southern California, so a 4-year-old lives because of [him],” his grandmother said. Meanwhile, Deandre has been charged with murder and attempted murder, as well as lewd acts with a child under 14. There was a special GoFundMe account created in the families name to assist them in their time of need, which has already surpassed its initial $10,000 goal. Click here to see the saddest celebrity deaths of 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the terrifying story of Dante’s death? Let us know below.